Marka-e-Haq Sports Festival kicks off in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The 'Mairka-e-Haq Sports Festival' has begun in Tank, in collaboration with the Department of Sports, to commemorate Independence Day.

The festival will run until August 14th. On the first day of the festival, traditional wrestling matches were held, drawing a large crowd of enthusiasts.

The wrestlers from Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, and Punjab participated in the event, showcasing their skills and receiving applause.

District Sports Officer Irfanullah Bettani was the chief guest at the wrestling event.

He stated that the sports festival aims to engage youth in positive activities and promote traditional sports. The festival will feature volleyball, javelin throw, cricket, and football competitions at various venues.

The Sports department is committed to utilizing all resources to promote sports and develop playing fields. At the conclusion of the wrestling event, cash prizes and trophies were distributed among the top-performing athletes.