Marka-e-Haq Victory Shattered India’s Dream Of Regional Supremacy: Abbasi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 11:28 PM
Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday said the historic victory in the Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir had shattered India’s dream of regional supremacy
Under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan had become a nuclear power and now under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, India was defeated in a shocking manner, he said while addressing as a chief guest at a ceremony here at the Punjab Arts Council (PAC) to mark the Independence Day celebrations.
Member of the National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan Afsar, Member of the Punjab Assembly Ziaullah Shah, PAC Rawalpindi Director Muhammad Shakoor and a large number of students and civil society members attended the ceremony.
Minister Abbasi said, ”This year we are going to celebrate the Independence Day as a winner. After the Battle of Truth, Pakistan has gained a prominent position among the Islamic countries.”
He said the Indian Air Chief probably had a dream as he claimed that they shot down six Pakistani planes, while the entire world knew that Pakistan had shot down six Indian planes.
The nation was proud of the Pakistan Army which defeated the enemy in a remarkable way, he said, adding India was in fact a “gangster” of the region from which “we snatched our rights”.
Today, the slogan of Pakistan Zindabad was even being heard in Bangladesh, he said.
The minister said ,”Be it Punjabi, Balochi or Kashmiri, every Pakistani stood with the Pak Army in the Battle of Truth.
Libyan and Syrian rulers had billions of Dollars, but wars are not won with money. Today, Indians were exploring that despite possessing more aircraft and a larger army, how did they get defeated. They should understand that Pakistan was now in strong hands.
The world, he said, had also understood that by the grace of Allah Almighty only Pakistan could face Israel.
Minsiter Abbasi said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had launched wonderful public service projects.
He had spent four months in jail with his leader for no wrongdoing and he had never found anyone so patient, Abbasi added.
Today, he said, the best educational and travel facilities were available for the daughters of Rawalpindi.
Hospitals in Rawalpindi, were also going to be upgraded with a budget of Rs 2 billion. “We do not make hearsay rather our performance itself speaks volumes”, he added.
MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, in her address, said that Pakistan came into existence under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
She said Pakistan Armed Forces turned India’s arrogance to dust in the Battle of Truth and then it was India which begged US President Trump to help it avoid further humiliation.
Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a series of Independence Day celebrations were going on across the province.
The Rawalpindi city, she said, had been decorated in a grand manner. The victory in the Battle of Truth had doubled the joy of Independence Day.
A cake was also cut at the end of the ceremony to mark the Independence Day celebrations.
