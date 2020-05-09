UrduPoint.com
Markazai Ulema Council Lauds Easing Of Lockdown Decision

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:45 AM

Markazai Ulema Council (MUK) Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi Friday lauded phase wise ending of lockdown from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Markazai Ulema Council (MUK) Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi Friday lauded phase wise ending of lockdown from the country.

In a statement, he said the easing of lockdown before Eid-ul-Fitr will help reviving the country's sagging economy.

He urged the people and traders to ensure following standard operating procedures (SoPs) to save themselves from the deadly pandemic.

Lauding the decision of opening shops from 'Fajar' prayers till 5 p.m., he said the business centres should be closed before Isha prayers on permanent basis.

