Markazai Ulema Council lauds govt for announcing joint prayer policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Markazai Ulema Council (MUC) on Saturday lauded religious scholars and Government for announcing policy agenda regarding Prayer congregations and Namaz-e-Taraweeh during Ramzan.

The policy was announced by President Arif Alvi after chairing a meeting of Ulema, religious scholars and others at Presidency on Saturday.

Chairman MUC Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi in a statement vowed implementing the agreed standard operating procedure (SOPs) in true letter and spirit.

He urged prayer leaders , mosques management to ensure precautionary before each prayer especially during Traweeh and Friday prayers.