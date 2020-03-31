Markazai Ulema Council stresses helping poors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Markazai Ulema Council stressed for helping poor unemployed labours Secretary General Markazai Ulema Council Maulana Muhammad Shahnawaz Farooqui on Tuesday asked philanthropists to extend all possible help to the deserving through a well planned mechanism.

Every one should take care of their neighbours so that could sleep hungry.

He asked the people to point out hoarders so that strict action could be taken against them.

He urged Ulema to enhance awareness among people against coronavirus.