Markazi Tanzeem Tijaran Announced To Observe Complete Shutter-down Strike On July-13

1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 09:35 PM

Markazi Tanzeem Tijaran announced to observe complete shutter-down strike on July-13

Markazi Tanzeem Tijaran has announced to observe complete shutter-down strike on July-13 across the counter

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) : Markazi Tanzeem Tijaran has announced to observe complete shutter-down strike on July-13 across the counter. While addressing a press conference they viewed that they presented 32-points charter of demands with seven day deadline but government refused to accept it.While addressing the press conference, President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tijaran Muhammad Kashif Ch.

urged the traders to observe a shutter-down strike on July 13 against the taxes levied by the government in the Federal budget for the current financial year.He stated that shutter down strike would not be against the government, rather it would be against the "IMF-dictated anti-traders' tax measures" in the budget.He said that the detail of conditions given in the staff report released by IMF on Monday was quite disturbing as the implementation of these conditions would further squeeze the business activities and the economy.

He said that the government should have trained people on tax matters and created awareness in them about the benefits of tax payment, but nothing of this sort was done while amnesty scheme also seemed to have flopped.He said that FBR was not ready to listen to the traders due to which trading community was worried while people were also facing inflation.

Kashif Ch. said that without bringing any reforms in the FBR, the government has handed over budget matters to the IMF. Responding a question, he stated that government top officials should sit with traders' community if they want to take tax from them.

