Marked Decline In Capital's Street Crimes Due To Street Watcher System

Tue 20th October 2020 | 06:56 PM

The novel initiative of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police 'Street Watcher System' has started yielding positive results as only one case of snatching was reported in sector G-6 during the last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The novel initiative of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police 'Street Watcher System' has started yielding positive results as only one case of snatching was reported in sector G-6 during the last week.

"The recent decline in street crime with the new initiative reflects the best policies of Islamabad police towards community policing," Superintendent of Police (city zone) Umer Khan told APP on Tuesday.

Sharing details about the system, he said at least four people were engaged from each sub-sector of city zone to inform the police in case of any suspicious activity in their respective area and keep a vigilant eye on security guards and domestic servants.

Police and street watchers were coordinating with each other round the clock through a mobile app.

The contingents comprising 50 motorcyclists were conducting patrolling and checking various sectors and markets during peak timings, he maintained.

Each unit or contingent comprised four policemen patrolling on two bikes to curb street crime.

The SP said surveillance through four drone cameras also being conducted to control the street crimes, besides ensuring the protection of tourists and rescue operations.

The 'Street watcher System' had helped a lot to overcome crime so it was decided to expand its scope across the city to ensure the protection of lives and properties of citizens, SP remarked.

