ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The civic life in Balochistan is improving to a great extent with successful implementation of the development schemes and strategic initiatives taken by its government to ensure socio-economic development of its people.

Boom in business activities coupled with better communication facilities, education and health infrastructure is marking a new era of development in the province where once the life was not as same as in rest of the country.

Balochistan's dwellers while talking to APP on Sunday expressed confidence in the Jam Kamal led government and hoped that the province would soon serve as an engine of growth for the country's economy.

An official of Balochistan Chamber of Commerce Sikandar Khan said economic activities in the province had increased manifold due to improvement in the road infrastructure, opening of new trade terminals at different border points, foreign direct investment in its export potential sectors, establishment of economic and industrial zones and above all, promotion of research in agriculture and livestock sectors.

It had a direct impact on civic life of the people who were getting more job opportunities, better facilities for travelling, health and education, he added.

Khalil Lashari, a resident of Quetta, said visible change in the city governance was witnessed with a number of schools, hospitals and water reservoirs were being set up to fulfill the basic needs of people.

He said development work was being carried out in his area on the fast-track basis which had completely changed the outlook of city. "People are getting smooth supply of water, gas and electricity, in addition to better sanitary services," he asserted.

The same view was echoed by a resident of Loralai, who called upon the government to give same attention to other areas as being given to Quetta to ensure equitable distribution of resources in the province.

He maintained that the judicious distribution of resources would help the government in transforming the province into hub of the country's economy.

"2,500 kilometer long road infrastructure has been developed and the government is going to construct 4000 Kilometers roads during the current financial year to improve the communication system in the province," an official of Balochistan government said while talking to APP.

He said that expansion and reconstruction of roads would increase tourism activities in the area beside curtailing road traffic accidents and save public lives.

"The provincial government would utilize its all possible resource to carry out development work in all the areas without any discrimination," he added.

The provincial government has released Rs 43 billion during the current financial year for the execution of 1430 development schemes in the province.

The government was working hard to complete 1351 new schemes while a total of 499 ongoing schemes in the current fiscal year.

He said the Department of Planning and Development would digitize all the processes and adopt automated procedures.

The government has working hard make sure the timely completion of development projects.

Balochistan government is planning to present the industrial area of Quetta, Bostan, Chaman, Killa Saifullah, Loralai, Khuzdar, Hub, Gaddani, Turbat, Panjgur and Dalbadin for investment.

The Chamber of Commerce in different areas of Balochistan will be established, while the existing chamber of commerce will be further strengthened.

The provincial government had expedited development work on special economic zones to boost significant economic activities in the province.

The government had initiated the development work on eight special economic zones with the collaboration of the Federal government.

Balochistan was rich in mineral reserves due to which the provincial government had declared Loralai, Khuzdar and Dalbandin districts as marble cities to facilitate the investors and help empower underprivileged locals economically, the minister mentioned.

To general revenue from the mining sector, the government had formed the Balochistan Minerals Exploration Company (BMEC) and Balochistan Minerals Resource Company Limited (BMRL) to take mining lease in the province, he said.

"Now the companies can partner with the private sector organizations for joint venture in the mineral sector," he continued.

He added that steps would be taken to achieve the target and to ensure availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province.

Balochistan government has started construction work of first ever Cancer Hospital in the province at Shaikh Zahid Hospital, Quetta.

The project was started on people's demand which would facilitate the cancer patients.

He said that government has allocated Rs 1 billion in current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the establishment of cancer hospital in Quetta.

He said that present government led by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan is taking keen interest in the development of health infrastructure.

Balochistan government has increased its educational budget by 18 percent to improve the education sector in the province The increasing of educational budget was aimed to improve the sector with provision of quality furniture, sports and science equipments and other basic facilities in public schools of the province.

"Under the policy of Balochistan Chief Minister, the government would establish 149 schools in the province", he added.

He said the government had been working to established at least five schools of different categories in every constituency.

He said the work has been in process to fulfill 17,000 jobs in education department, adding that in this regard, effective system of check and balance was being introduced for achieving objectives of standard education in the areas.

Balochistan government had also initiated a plan to establish public libraries on district and tehsil level of the province, he informed.

He the government was taking steps to introduce women endowment fund in Balochistan soon to empower them financially and make them self sufficient.

The Balochistan government has decided to revamp the Levies Force and divide into different wings to improve the law and order situation in the province.

The government has earmarked Rs 1,117 million for restructuring and improvement of the Levies Force.

"It has been decided to restructure Baluchistan Levies Force which is responsible for maintaining law and order in the rural areas of 30 districts of the province on modern lines" he said.

The Balochistan government has identified and created as many as 60,200 posts of different categories in almost all provincial departments for which recruitment would be made in due course of time, providing the job opportunities promised by the present government.

The government has fulfilled 17,985 posts on merit in the short period of 2.5 years under the vision of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan of providing maximum job opportunities to the youth of the province.