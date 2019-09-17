UrduPoint.com
Market Access For Prisoner-made Handicrafts Urged

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 05:00 PM

Market access for prisoner-made handicrafts urged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The handicrafts made by jail prisoners especially women and children should be provided market access so that they could earn a handsome livelihood, Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Dr Rannia Ahsan said.

Talking to APP on Thursday, she said handicrafts including artifacts, carpets, shoes and other embroidered goods are being made by jail prisoners.

She said lack of market access, the the passionate and talented young prisoners products are being sold at low price in jail colonies.

Dr Rannia asked the philanthropists and other charity organizations to open new technical training centers for the women and children in jails.

She also urged the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission and Technical education and Vocational Training Authorities and local chambers of commerce and industries to set up workshops for the jail prisoners making quality goods which are easily salable in the markets.

