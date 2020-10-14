Market checking continues regarding price control in Havelian Tehsil

Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Akasha Karan visits Havelian Bazaar on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad to control inflation and solve the problems facing the people

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Akasha Karan visits Havelian Bazaar on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad to control inflation and solve the problems facing the people.

She reviewed the posting of rate lists on fruits, vegetables, fast food and other shops and supply of items at fixed rates.

On this occasion, a fine of Rs. 24000 was imposed on three vendors for artificial inflation and violation of rate list.

Citizens are requested to inform us of their grievances to the District Control Room or Pakistan Citizen Portal in case of non-implementation of the rate list.