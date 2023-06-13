Market Committee Chairman pays surprise visit to Tarlai Market, fines canteen owner for poor hygiene

Market Committee Chairman M Sajid Abbasi, accompanied by Market Committee Magistrate Dr Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, and Fish Department Secretary Zafar Mahmood, made a surprise visit to the Vegetable and Fruit Market in Tarlai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Market Committee Chairman M Sajid Abbasi, accompanied by Market Committee Magistrate Dr Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, and Fish Department Secretary Zafar Mahmood, made a surprise visit to the Vegetable and Fruit Market in Tarlai.

During the visit, they imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on a canteen owner due to poor hygiene and warned him to improve his cleaning arrangements within 10 days. They also inspected the rate list and ensured that no one was charging excessive prices.

Speaking to the media, M Sajid said, "We are taking measures to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to the people of Islamabad at government-approved rates."He further added, "If any citizen has a complaint, they should contact us immediately, and we will take prompt action accordingly."