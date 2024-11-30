Open Menu

Market Committee Initiates Registration Of Commission Agents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Market Committee initiates registration of commission agents

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The Market Committee of the Sabzi Mandi in Karachi has initiated the registration of commission agents for fruits and vegetables.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi at his office.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner East, Shehzad Fazal Abbasi, Chairman of the Market Committee, Ali Zaman Jokhio, and senior officers of the Bureau of Supply. The participants decided to register commission agents, recognizing their crucial role in controlling prices.

Agents' commissions on the onward supply of fruits and vegetables impact the prices fixed by the Market Committee.

Therefore, the Commissioner directed the Market Committee to register them. The committee has issued notices through posters, leaflets, and megaphone announcements, instructing commission agents to obtain licenses without delay. Failure to comply will result in legal action.

Large-sized informational posters and leaflets have been published to raise awareness. Additionally, the meeting decided to publish and distribute a daily list of vegetable and fruit prices to retailers, ensuring citizens remain informed.

Assistant Commissioners have been tasked with ensuring action against retailers who fail to display the price list.

Related Topics

Karachi Price Market

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

7 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

19 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

19 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

19 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

19 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

19 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

19 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

19 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan