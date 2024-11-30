Market Committee initiates registration of commission agents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The Market Committee of the Sabzi Mandi in Karachi has initiated the registration of commission agents for fruits and vegetables.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi at his office.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner East, Shehzad Fazal Abbasi, Chairman of the Market Committee, Ali Zaman Jokhio, and senior officers of the Bureau of Supply. The participants decided to register commission agents, recognizing their crucial role in controlling prices.

Agents' commissions on the onward supply of fruits and vegetables impact the prices fixed by the Market Committee.

Therefore, the Commissioner directed the Market Committee to register them. The committee has issued notices through posters, leaflets, and megaphone announcements, instructing commission agents to obtain licenses without delay. Failure to comply will result in legal action.

Large-sized informational posters and leaflets have been published to raise awareness. Additionally, the meeting decided to publish and distribute a daily list of vegetable and fruit prices to retailers, ensuring citizens remain informed.

Assistant Commissioners have been tasked with ensuring action against retailers who fail to display the price list.