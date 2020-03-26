Market Committee issues list of shops giving home delivery

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Market Committee Bahawalpur has issued list of shopkeepers who are offering home delivery services. According to the Chairman Market Committee, as many as 15 grocery shops in different areas of the city are offering home delivery services. The list is issued to facilitate people and encourage them to stay home.