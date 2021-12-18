Market Explosion in Pakistan Kills 1 Person, Injures 10 - Reports

At least one person has been killed and another 10 injured by an explosion at the market in Pakistan's city of Quetta, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported on Saturday, citing a local hospital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) At least one person has been killed and another 10 injured by an explosion at the market in Pakistan's city of Quetta, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported on Saturday, citing a local hospital.

According to a Counter-Terrorism Department spokesperson, the blast was caused by explosives fitted on a motorbike. The explosion is also said to have damaged multiple vehicles.

The security forces have sealed off the area and are currently gathering evidence.