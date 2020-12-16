UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Market Sealed Over Violation Of SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Market sealed over violation of SOPs

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner, Habib Ullah Wazir and District team Wednesday visited Laghrai and its adjoining areas to inspect implementation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The team also visited schools and educational institution and sealed a market in Laghrai Bazar on violation of coronavirus SOPs. During inspection schools' administration were directed to abide by directives of government regarding protection against coronavirus.

AC urged public to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus and help government's efforts to contain coronavirus spread. He said everyone should realize its responsibility in fight against coronavirus and support government.

More Stories From Pakistan

