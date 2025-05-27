Open Menu

Marketing Is Backbone Of Modern Economy: CM Maryam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that in today’s digital era, marketing and branding are not only powerful tools for business growth but also serve as key drivers of national development.

In her message on World Marketing Day, the chief minister said, “The marketing sector is the backbone of the modern economy. I extend my heartfelt tribute to marketing professionals, academic institutions, students, and everyone associated with this dynamic and evolving field.”

The CM added that marketing is more than just promoting products, it is a comprehensive science that drives business activity, fuels innovation, and strengthens economies.

The Punjab government is actively working to connect our youth with global markets by equipping them with skills in digital marketing, e-commerce, and modern branding, she remarked.

The CM said, “We are committed to transforming the marketing landscape in Pakistan through knowledge, ethics, and innovation, making it a strong pillar of our national progress.”

