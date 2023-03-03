UrduPoint.com

'Marketing Skill Imperative For Entrepreneurs To Overcome Poverty Issues'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Marketing skill is imperative for entrepreneurs to overcome poverty issues in addition to fetching precious foreign exchange for stabilizing national economy

This was stated by Muhammad Siddique, a renowned Pakistani businessman settled in US while addressing a seminar on "Economic Recovery Plan of Pakistan" held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Friday.

He said that Pakistani people have excellent talents and creative skill, yet they could not take benefit from their potential to capture international business opportunities due to lack of marketing and communication skills.

He said that 85 percent of business growth depends on marketing and communication.

Hence, the entrepreneurs after getting professional education should obtain marketing and communication skill which is most essential for their business, he added.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the agricultural university is taking all possible measures to improve communication skills of its students so that they could face challenges of the future.

He said that the university is also actively working on new varieties of wheat and other crops including soybean to increase agri productivity in the country.

Dr Khalid Mushtaq and Dr Abdul Ghafoor also spoke on the occasion.

