Markets abuzz with activity as vendors sell decorative items for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (P.B.U.H)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) As the blessed day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (P.B.U.H) approaches, vendors are displaying an array of decorative items, including colorful lights, intricate paper decorations, and beautifully crafted banners to attract citizens, who are eager to adorn their homes and mosques with these festive decorations.

Markets across the country are abuzz with activity where women and children are particularly excited, as they browse through the various stalls, selecting the most beautiful and colorful items to adorn their homes, said a report aired by a private news channel.

"We have been selling decorative items for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (P.B.U.H) for years, but this year the demand is higher than ever. We are working day and night to meet the demand", said Muhammad Ali, a vendor.

"We offer a wide range of decorative items, from traditional to modern designs.

Our customers are looking for unique and beautiful items to adorn their homes and mosques," said another vendor.

"The market is filled with beautiful decorative items. I am excited to see the variety of items available and can not wait to start decorating my home," Umair Ahmed, a citizen commented.

"Eid Milad-un-Nabi (P.B.U.H) is a special occasion and we want to make it memorable. We are buying decorative items to create a festive atmosphere at home" a housewife added.

"We are using energy-efficient lighting bulbs to decorate the street. We want to promote a message of sustainability and environmental responsibility", Ahmed Malik, a student said.

"We are using eco-friendly decorations on our building to promote a message of sustainability and environmental responsibility" Ali Hassan, a government office worker concluded.