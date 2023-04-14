Markets across AJK abuzz for Eid shopping

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) : April 14 (APP):As the Eid ul Fitr is around the corner, people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir throng to the markets in major cities including in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bagh to buy groceries, clothes, shoes and edibles.

Eid-ul-Fitr which marks the end of the Holy month of Ramazan is likely to be celebrated across the country, most probably on April 22, subject to the sighting of the Shawaal moon.

At the same time, the local law enforcement authorities are hectically engaged in getting the masses to strictly observe discipline during the Eid shopping, particularly in markets.