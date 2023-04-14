UrduPoint.com

Markets Across AJK Abuzz For Eid Shopping

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Markets across AJK abuzz for Eid shopping

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) : April 14 (APP):As the Eid ul Fitr is around the corner, people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir throng to the markets in major cities including in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bagh to buy groceries, clothes, shoes and edibles.

Eid-ul-Fitr which marks the end of the Holy month of Ramazan is likely to be celebrated across the country, most probably on April 22, subject to the sighting of the Shawaal moon.

At the same time, the local law enforcement authorities are hectically engaged in getting the masses to strictly observe discipline during the Eid shopping, particularly in markets.

Related Topics

Buy Same Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir April Market Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

49 minutes ago
 Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Inst ..

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Institutes Should Be Released Befo ..

1 hour ago
 PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System la ..

PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System launched in Environment Protecti ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global ..

OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global Camera Rankings with Impressiv ..

2 hours ago
 In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs ..

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs today

2 hours ago
 PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate cha ..

PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate change

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.