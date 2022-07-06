UrduPoint.com

Markets Across AJK Witness Eid Shoppers' Rush

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2022 | 11:42 PM

As the religious festival of Eid ul Adha is nearby, markets across Azad Jammu Kashmir, including the densely-populated Mirpur district started presenting a festive look

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) : As the religious festival of Eid ul Adha is nearby, markets across Azad Jammu Kashmir, including the densely-populated Mirpur district started presenting a festive look.

Residents throng the markets in major cities including the State's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bagh to buy sacrificial animals as well as groceries, clothes, shoes and edibles.

The ancestral city of over a million of UK-based Kashmiri expatriates, the business hub Shaheed Chowk, F/1, Naangi and Allama Iqbal Road in the city was witnessing rush of shoppers, leading to traffic chaos on all major routes. Traffic wardens had a tough time managing the traffic particularly since past few days The local law enforcement authorities were engaged in getting the masses strictly observed the Covid SOPs during the Eid shopping to avoid spreading this deadly virus.

