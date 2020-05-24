Markets, bazaars witness rush of people buying sweets, vermicellis on first day of Eid ul Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :The sale of vermicelli and sweets is on the rise as majority of the citizens rushing to markets for buying these Eid items,following the centuries-old tradition of offering sweets to guests on Eid day.

According to retailers, Eid ul Fitr is 'Meethi' (sweet) Eid. After a month of fasting during the hottest and most humid of summers it is finally time for celebration and congratulating and greeting each other .

A famous sweet shop worker said that like every year his shop was witnessing huge sale.

The bakery business has been boosted up due to a high demand of vermicelli, sweets and cakes ahead of Islamic festival of Eid, said Ali Suleman a shopkeeper in Melody Market while talking to APP.

Eid gives best opportunity to the sweet sellers to earn good business, as the sale of different varieties of sweets multiplies when people start exchanging sweets with greetings, said a female citizens Rukhsana Malik.

The trend of having vermicelli on Eid day is a traditional practiced as it is liked by most of the people and it served to all family on Eid, said a housewife.

On every eid I prepare `Sheer Khorma' for my family, relatives and friends as no Meethi Eid considering without it, said Sadia Qaiser.

"We have a varied collection of cakes and sweets which people can gift to their loved ones or enjoy with family and friends," said a sweet shop owner in Abpara.

A women Sadaf Raheel said sweets were a means of spreading joy and happiness since ancient times, especially during special festivals.

"I have bought 10 to 15 packs of vermicelli for Eid. I will send Eid gifts to my sister as it is an old custom in our society," she said.