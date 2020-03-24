Markets closed in Shikarpur

On the directions of the Sindh government, all shops and markets remained closed in connection with coronavirus threat

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :On the directions of the Sindh government, all shops and markets remained closed in connection with coronavirus threat.

The markets and bazaars at Shikarpur, Lakhi, Rutam and other towns of the district remained closed and only those shops were opened which were allowed by the government.

Meanwhile,The Deputy Commissioner Ghaznfar Ali said that the flag march was taken to ensure the implementation of government orders and to create awareness among the public to save them from the coronavirus by adopting the preventive measures.

He said that no one should be panicked and all the people should adopt preventive measures for their safety.