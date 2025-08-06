- Home
- Pakistan
- Markets flooded with colours of patriotism as nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day
Markets Flooded With Colours Of Patriotism As Nation Prepares To Celebrate Independence Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) As the 14th August approaches, markets across the country are flooded with the colours of patriotism, particularly green and white, reflecting the national flag.
Citizens enthusiastically purchase flags, bunting, clothing, and various other accessories adorned with green and white.
The Federal capital has donned the colours of patriotism, as every street corner, market, and landmark begins to echo the spirit of August 14.
From Aabpara Market’s tightly packed stalls to the vibrant lanes of F-10 Markaz, vendors have set up shop under canopies of green and white buntings. National flags of every size flutter in the monsoon breeze, while counters brim with patriotic badges, caps, balloons, and shirts emblazoned with the crescent and star. Shopkeepers say demand has surged over the past few days, with families and schoolchildren leading the charge to stock up on Independence Day accessories.
“We start preparing a month in advance,” said Muhammad Saleem, a flag seller in Aabpara Market. “But this last week is when business really picks up—people want the biggest flags, the brightest lights, and the loudest music for August 14.”
The preparations are not limited to the markets only. Along major roads like Constitution Avenue, Srinagar Highway, labourers can be seen hoisting giant flags atop government buildings, their silhouettes framed against a sky heavy with August clouds. Electricians work late into the evening, stringing up thousands of fairy lights on key landmarks including the Pakistan Monument, Faisal Mosque, D-Chowk, and the Parliament House. On the night of August 13, these illuminations will transform the capital into a glittering panorama of national pride.
For many residents, the excitement is rooted in tradition. “Every year, we come here to buy flags for our rooftop and dresses for the children,” said Ahmed Raza, a father of three, while shopping at Aabpara Market. “This week is all about preparing for the big day—it brings the whole family together.”
This year’s Independence Day holds special significance in light of the recent success of Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos, when Armed Forces defeated the enemy's nefarious designs and proved that Pakistan's defense was invisible.
Citizens and officials alike say the operation’s achievements have revived a sense of unity and pride that recalls the earliest days of freedom. “Seventy-eight years later, in 2025, we are witnessing the same spirit that was seen in 1947,” said Fatima Malik, a university student in Super Market. “The peace we enjoy today has been hard-earned, and that makes our celebrations even more meaningful.”
The Capital Development Authority, in collaboration with cultural and educational institutions, has lined up a full week of activities including flag-hoisting ceremonies, folk dance performances, art exhibitions, and special shows narrating the country’s history and sacrifices since 1947. school assemblies and community parades are also planned, ensuring participation from citizens of all ages.
With the countdown now in its final stretch, Islamabad is bracing for a week of colour, music and unity culminating in the grand celebrations of August 14, made even prouder by the nation’s recent triumphs in safeguarding peace.
Recent Stories
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..
Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom
Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff
Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials
Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..
UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 7 accused, recover motor cycles4 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces vehicle in Mastung1 hour ago
-
Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns Mastung terror attack, pays tribute to martyred soldiers2 hours ago
-
4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed, 3 armed forces personnel embrace martyrdom2 hours ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts online session under ‘Bedari Fikr-e-Iqbal’ Series2 hours ago
-
Maulana Azad meets Governor KP, discusses religious harmony, unity2 hours ago
-
National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain vows firm action against sugar pri ..1 hour ago
-
Chairman WAPDA briefed about water, power projects1 hour ago
-
DG PDMA visits PSCA to boost disaster response coordination1 hour ago
-
NDMA warns of flash flood risk in GB, AJK as heavy rains forecast for August 6–71 hour ago
-
30 people arrested for encroachment in Quetta2 hours ago
-
DC visits different sectors to take action against absent staff in Kalat2 hours ago