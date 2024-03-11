Markets, Grocery Stores Bustling Ahead Of Holy Ramazan
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Ahead of holy month of Ramazan, markets, malls and grocery stores all around the country were witnessing significant buying activity where enthusiastic shoppers specially women eagerly looking for the best discount deals on eatables whether it is dates, spices, or other Ramazan staples.
Utility Stores Corporation has also reduced the prices of various items ahead of the month of the Ramazan where families in large were seen rushing towards grocery marts, said a report aired by a private news channel.
Everyone is happy and enjoying the Ramazan activities while purchasing essential kitchen items at grocery stores , said a customer.
Routine essentials kitchen items such as rice, pulses, eggs, milk and basic spices have been selling like a hot cake
and the quantities which people have been purchasing have been higher than usual, the storekeepers added.
Food, poultry products and beverage consumption rise considerably during the fasting month due to a change in eating patterns, said another customer while visiting utility store.
"Ramazan is marked by high demand on basic products such as vegetables, eggs and meat," said a shopkeeper.
Many people are taking advantage of ongoing offers by prominent retailers especially in the food sector as they are shopping for much-needed grocery items to prepare the iftar fast-breaking meal, said a citizen.
As a large number of people have flocked to the markets, law enforcement agencies have devised a special security plan to manage big crowds and avoid untoward incidents, said a traffic warden.
Hustle and bustle in the markets is going to gain momentum in the coming days as Ramazan started, expressing hope to make the celebrations more pleasurable for shoppers, said another visitor.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
More Stories From Pakistan
-
A gambler held, 6 escape in police raid17 minutes ago
-
Mirpur administration launches Ramzan Bazar at Quaid-e-Azam Cricket stadium12 hours ago
-
SSUET alumni organizes dinner12 hours ago
-
Imposters arrested for fraudulently posing as law enforcement officials12 hours ago
-
Shoaib emerges triumphant in men's singles final, secures title at POF Tennis Complex12 hours ago
-
MD WASA makes obtaining NOC mandatory for all water connections12 hours ago
-
Cop among two shot dead13 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of Heer Ranja director Masood Pervez observed13 hours ago
-
Newly constructed Jamia Mosque inaugurated in Komila City13 hours ago
-
Transport officials recover excess fares charged from passengers13 hours ago
-
Crackdown on profiteers intensified, 1,757 arrested across Punjab13 hours ago
-
Prime Minister Focuses on economic revival: Musadik13 hours ago