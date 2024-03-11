Open Menu

Markets, Grocery Stores Bustling Ahead Of Holy Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Ahead of holy month of Ramazan, markets, malls and grocery stores all around the country were witnessing significant buying activity where enthusiastic shoppers specially women eagerly looking for the best discount deals on eatables whether it is dates, spices, or other Ramazan staples.

Utility Stores Corporation has also reduced the prices of various items ahead of the month of the Ramazan where families in large were seen rushing towards grocery marts, said a report aired by a private news channel.

Everyone is happy and enjoying the Ramazan activities while purchasing essential kitchen items at grocery stores , said a customer.

Routine essentials kitchen items such as rice, pulses, eggs, milk and basic spices have been selling like a hot cake

and the quantities which people have been purchasing have been higher than usual, the storekeepers added.

Food, poultry products and beverage consumption rise considerably during the fasting month due to a change in eating patterns, said another customer while visiting utility store.

"Ramazan is marked by high demand on basic products such as vegetables, eggs and meat," said a shopkeeper.

Many people are taking advantage of ongoing offers by prominent retailers especially in the food sector as they are shopping for much-needed grocery items to prepare the iftar fast-breaking meal, said a citizen.

As a large number of people have flocked to the markets, law enforcement agencies have devised a special security plan to manage big crowds and avoid untoward incidents, said a traffic warden.

Hustle and bustle in the markets is going to gain momentum in the coming days as Ramazan started, expressing hope to make the celebrations more pleasurable for shoppers, said another visitor.

More Stories From Pakistan