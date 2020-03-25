UrduPoint.com
Markets In KP Closed On Third Consecutive Day Following Threats Of Coronavirus Spread

Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:40 PM

Markets in KP closed on third consecutive day following threats of Coronavirus spread

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Following threats of Corona virus spread, all the markets throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained closed for the third consecutive day on Wednesday where people preferred to stay at homes.

KP government has announced public holidays and closure of Govt offices, restaurants and fast food outlets till March 29.

All main trade centres in Peshawar including saddar, city, Hastnagri, Firdus, Dean's Trade Centre , University Road, board bazar, Karkhano, Hayatabad and suburban areas remained closed.

Only grocery shops, pharmacies, milk shops, bakeries, meat shops, atta chakkies remained open provided relief items to people.

The restaurants and fast food outlets that were earlier allowed to deliver food at homes and takeaway services were also closed on Wednesday.

Schools, colleges and universities were also closed besides beauty parlor and barbor shops.

The inter-cities public transport was also closed till March 29 for social distancing necessary to curb corona virus.

Traffic rush has not been witnessed in Peshawar where bazaars were deserted.

The people of Peshawar preferred to stay homes to prevent the spread of Corona.

Heavy contingents of police besides officials of district administration were deployed for security duties of quarantines in KP.

