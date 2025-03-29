Markets, Malls Overflow With Shoppers In Final Countdown To Eid Ul-Fiter: Report
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) As the Islamic holy month draws to a close, the entire nation has turned into a vibrant shopping destination, with individuals thronging markets and malls to buy Eid gifts, clothes, traditional treats and stalls selling colorful bangles and mehndi designs proving to be a major draw for young girls.
According to a report aired by ptv news, the shopping frenzy has reached its peak, with markets and malls overflowing with shoppers.
The report highlighted the efforts of vendors and shopkeepers to cater to the massive demand for Eid essentials, and the joyous atmosphere that pervades the shopping centers.
Citizens are rushing to take advantage of discount Eid offers, with many shops offering huge discounts on clothing, shoes and accessories.
The report added that the vendors and shopkeepers are catering massive demand for Eid essentials and the joyous atmosphere that pervades the shopping centers.
"I have never seen such a huge rush of shoppers before. It is like the whole city is out shopping for Eid!" said a shopper from Lahore city.
"We have been selling Eid clothes and accessories for years, but this year's demand is unprecedented.
We are working round the clock to restock our shelves." shopkeeper from Lahore' s Liberty Market said.
"I came to the market at 8 am and it was already packed. I managed to get some great deals on clothes and shoes, though!" shopper from Karachi.
"Our stall has been selling traditional sweets and desserts for years. This year, we have had to increase our production to meet the demand." stall owner from Karachi's Empress Market.
"I love the festive atmosphere in the markets during Ramadan. It's a great time to shop for Eid gifts and clothes." shopper from Islamabad.
"The markets in Peshawar are always bustling during Ramadan, but this year's shopping frenzy is something else. I'm loving the energy!" shopper from Peshawar added.
"Our shop has been selling traditional Pashto clothing and accessories for years. This Eid, we're expecting a huge rush of shoppers." shopkeeper from Peshawar' s Chowk Yadgar mentioned.
"The mehndi artists are doing an amazing job. I got a beautiful design on my hands and feet." another shopper from Peshawar.
"We are selling a wide range of traditional bangles, including some beautiful handmade designs." a stall owner from Peshawar' s Khyber Super Market.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025
US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network
Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251
Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissio ..
UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime ..
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books to support patients during Na ..
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Markets, malls overflow with shoppers in final countdown to Eid ul-Fiter: report51 seconds ago
-
PM grieved over devastating quake in Thailand, Myanmar1 hour ago
-
Agriculture dept's helpline to remain unavailable during Eid holidays10 hours ago
-
Chiniot police finalize Eid-ul-Fitr security arrangements11 hours ago
-
Afghan nationals arrested for street crime, drug trafficking11 hours ago
-
Chiniot Prepares for Eid-ul-Fitr: DC Safiullah11 hours ago
-
UAF, Kamalia University to benefit from each other’s experience11 hours ago
-
SSP reviews security of commercial hubs as people throng for Eid shopping11 hours ago
-
PA speaker for collective efforts to ensure cleanliness11 hours ago
-
Three killed in D.I.Khan road accident12 hours ago
-
Tarar visits PRA Secretary General’s residence to offer condolence on his father’s demise12 hours ago
-
Drug trafficker sentenced to 9 years in prison12 hours ago