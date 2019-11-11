UrduPoint.com
Markets Rates Of Sugar, Flour,cooking Oil Fixed In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 01:51 PM

Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal Sheikh has directed the district administration for strictly implementation on edibles rates in the region

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal Sheikh has directed the district administration for strictly implementation on edibles rates in the region.

Addressing a review meeting of edibles prices the commissioner Zafar Iqbal Sheikh has directed the Deputy Commissioners (Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakhar and Khushab) that under the light of Punjab governments settled rates of Sugar will be sold at Rs. 70 per Kg, Flour at 808 per bag and Cooing Oil (Ghee) at Rs. 140 to 180 per Kg in the market.

The commissioner said that Punjab government was making Price Control Authority (PCA) and in this connection the government was arranging refresher courses for 5 price control magistrates in each division adding that these magistrates will further arrange courses for the others.

Zafar Iqbal has directed the deputy commissioners for increasing the numbers of price control magistrates in their respective districts.

He said that the magistrates will be provided police force along with manpower.

Similarly, besides setting up of price control authority the government has decided to provide all out facilities to the farmers for bringing commodities in the markets, he added.

