Markets sealed on SOPs violation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The District Administration Karachi on Wednesday sealed number of markets and shops in the city for violation of Standard Operating Procedures issued by the provinicial government to contain advancement of coronavirus, informed an official of Commissioner Karachi office.

The official said that Zainab Market, Gul Plaza, Victoria Center, International Centre, Madina City Mall, Shoe Plant and Stylo Market were sealed.

He said besides these markets two beauty salons were also sealed.