Markets, shopping centres across Balochistan to remain close amid pandemic resurge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :All markets, business and shopping centres will remain close in Balochistan from May 8 to 16 in view of the resurge in COVID-19 cases.

Balochistan government has also imposed complete ban on inter-provincial and inter-city public transport to operate during Eid holidays. Only goods transport, private vehicles, taxi/cabs and rickshaws with 50 percent occupancy will be allowed to operate.

The provincial government has imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the province to put complete ban on all 'Chaand Raat Bazars' including Mehndi, Jewelry, Ornament and clothing stalls stall on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The government has imposed new restrictions in the province as a preventive measure to contain disease spread.

The movement of people on Balochistan's border is being restricted.

All travel roads/modes, leading to the tourist/picnic spots will be closed for tourists and special focus given to Ziarat Valley, Bolan Valley, Hana Orak for next nine days, a notification said.

There would be complete ban tourism and tourist resorts, Public parks, hotel in and around the tourist spot will remain closed to curb spread of deadly virus.

The number of coronavirus cases was increasing rapidly in the province, which posed a serious and imminient threat to public health, he said.

He appealed to the traders and shopkeepers to follow safety guidelines or standard operating procedures (SOPs).