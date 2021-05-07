UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Markets, Shopping Centres Across Balochistan To Remain Close Amid Pandemic Resurge

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

Markets, shopping centres across Balochistan to remain close amid pandemic resurge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :All markets, business and shopping centres will remain close in Balochistan from May 8 to 16 in view of the resurge in COVID-19 cases.

Balochistan government has also imposed complete ban on inter-provincial and inter-city public transport to operate during Eid holidays. Only goods transport, private vehicles, taxi/cabs and rickshaws with 50 percent occupancy will be allowed to operate.

The provincial government has imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the province to put complete ban on all 'Chaand Raat Bazars' including Mehndi, Jewelry, Ornament and clothing stalls stall on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The government has imposed new restrictions in the province as a preventive measure to contain disease spread.

The movement of people on Balochistan's border is being restricted.

All travel roads/modes, leading to the tourist/picnic spots will be closed for tourists and special focus given to Ziarat Valley, Bolan Valley, Hana Orak for next nine days, a notification said.

There would be complete ban tourism and tourist resorts, Public parks, hotel in and around the tourist spot will remain closed to curb spread of deadly virus.

The number of coronavirus cases was increasing rapidly in the province, which posed a serious and imminient threat to public health, he said.

He appealed to the traders and shopkeepers to follow safety guidelines or standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Related Topics

Balochistan Business Holidays Hotel Vehicles Jewelry Bolan Ziarat May Border Criminals Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

25 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.