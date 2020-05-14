UrduPoint.com
Markets To Be Closed Again, If Violation Of SOPs Continues: Nasir Shah

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:08 PM

Markets to be closed again, if violation of SOPs continues: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that all those shopkeepers who were not complying with the agreed standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been warned that if they continue to do so, their shops would be closed.

The Minister said that it was very unfortunate that the business leaders were not fulfilling their promises made during their meeting with Sindh Chief Minister, a news release on Thursday said.

He said that if the Sindh government by taking care of the business community had allowed them to open their businesses, then they also had an obligation to keep their promises.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also appealed to the people to exercise caution during their visits to the markets, adding that, there was a danger of huge losses if they did not care.

The Minister said that the coronavirus was not over yet, instead it had been estimated that the number of infected people has been increasing since the ease of lockdown.

'It's a contagious disease that spreads rapidly from one person to another and if we are not careful, there will be a lot of problems,' he said.

The Minister said that the general public and businessmen should not force the government to re-impose full lockdown with their reckless behavior.

He said that Sindh government wanted the businesses to continue and people to get maximum facilities, but in this regard the government needed full cooperation of business community and general public.

He said that the Sindh government through its Coronavirus Relief Ordinance wantedto provide relief to the poor in school fees as well as in utility bills.

