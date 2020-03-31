UrduPoint.com
Markets To Be Shut Down At 8 P.m In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:09 PM

Markets to be shut down at 8 p.m in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Tuesday said that markets and bazaars would be shut down at 8.00 pm while yesterday shops were closed forcibly due to rush in bazzars at 5.00 p.m.

In a statement issued here, he said that circles had been marked outside shops to ensure strict compliance of the instructions of Punjab Government to ensure protection of Coronavirus. Strict action o be taken on the violation of closure of shops, he maintained.

He urged upon the people to restrict their movement inside their houses and extend full cooperation to district administration.

"Precautions are the best tools to fight against coronovirus" he added.

