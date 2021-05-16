Markets to operate till 8 pm from tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has issued new restrictions, allowing the markets to operate till 8 pm from May 17 (tomorrow).

The civil administration has resumed all type of public transport with 50 per cent occupancy , said a notification, issued the other day.

Similarly work from home policy would continue to be implemented.

Likewise, indoor/outdoor dining would remain closed, however, takeaways were allowed.

The order would remain enforced till May 19th, the notification added.