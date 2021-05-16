UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Markets To Operate Till 8 Pm From Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Markets to operate till 8 pm from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has issued new restrictions, allowing the markets to operate till 8 pm from May 17 (tomorrow).

The civil administration has resumed all type of public transport with 50 per cent occupancy , said a notification, issued the other day.

Similarly work from home policy would continue to be implemented.

Likewise, indoor/outdoor dining would remain closed, however, takeaways were allowed.

The order would remain enforced till May 19th, the notification added.

Related Topics

Islamabad May Market All From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 1,222 reco ..

26 minutes ago

ADIHEX launches Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest

56 minutes ago

DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative supports elec ..

3 hours ago

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

India reports 311,170 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.12 million

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.