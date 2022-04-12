UrduPoint.com

Marking Shehbaz Sharif's Election As PM, UN Chief Calls For Respecting Democratic Process

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 12:54 AM

Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief calls for respecting democratic process

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has taken note of Shehbaz Sharif's election as Pakistan's prime minister, and he "continues to closely follow developments" in the country, a UN spokesman said Monday

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has taken note of Shehbaz Sharif's election as Pakistan's prime minister, and he "continues to closely follow developments" in the country, a UN spokesman said Monday.

"The Secretary-General continues to closely follow developments in Pakistan, including the election of Shahbaz Sharif as the country's new prime minister earlier today," Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York.

"The Secretary-General underlines the utmost importance of respecting democratic processes and institutions and resolving differences in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan," he added.

Sharif replaces Imran Khan who was removed from power when a non-confidence motion against him succeeded in the National Assembly on Sunday.

Meanwhile, American print and electronic media gave wide coverage to the impressive ceremony at which Sharif took the oath office.

In a dispatch from Islamabad, The New York Time said the new Pakistani leader was taking power at a time of deep political divisions and economic tumult in the country.

"His government faces a stalled economy that has struggled with double-digit inflation and immense national debt," the newspaper said. "And he has promised to pass electoral reforms to ensure that elections expected by the end of this year are free and fair." NYT added, "Many also expect Mr. Sharif will try to improve Pakistan's broken ties with the United States. Pakistan's military leaders, who historically have guided the country's foreign and security policies, have recently expressed their interest in improving relations with the United States, as well." In its report, CNN said that Sharif was lauded for his ambitious administrative and infrastructure projects in the Punjab when he was the provincial chief minister. His efforts saw advances in the education and industrial sectors, the tv network said.

