Marks, Grades To Be Reflected On Result Cards In BISE Future Examinations

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2022 | 12:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :It is hard to do away with absolute marking and convert it to grading system in Secondary school Certificate and Higher Secondary School Certificate examination owing to some technical reasons under board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab.

A well-placed source of BISE told APP on Sunday that a number of students from Sindh, Balochistan, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammy and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan poured into educational institutions of Punjab with absolute marking results.

He informed that if grading system was adopted, it would be much difficult to accommodate these students, adding that Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) decided to reflect marks and grades both in result cards from 2022 onwards examinations.

Government had decided to convert marking to grading some three years back in three phases but due to COVID-19 spread in Pakistan with other countries on the globe, the plan could not be executed, he disclosed.

"We acted on the first phase in 2019, but could not award marks in 2020 because of the global pandemic situation in our country", the source noted and added that BISEs were bound to follow the policies initiated by the government.

Room of improvement is always there and our education experts keeping on working for it to make the existing examination system better, the source concluded.\395\932

