ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Maroof International Hospital (MIH) on Tuesday hosted a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony for its staff, bringing festive cheer and fostering a spirit of unity and goodwill.

The event was a gesture of appreciation for the hard work and commitment of the hospital team throughout the year.

Haroon Naseer, CEO of MIH, shared a thoughtful message during the celebration, emphasizing the importance of interfaith harmony and inclusivity in the workplace.

“At MIH, we embrace diversity and celebrate the shared values that bring us together. This festive season is a reminder of the power of unity, compassion, and understanding across all cultures and faiths."

He prayed, "May this festive season bring joy, love and cherished moments with your loved ones.”

He said, “As we approach the end of the year, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to each of you for your dedication and hard work.

Your efforts have been the foundation of MIH's success, and I am proud to work alongside such an incredible team."

He also prayed that the new year may fill with happiness, good health, and new opportunities."Let us continue to strive for excellence and make a lasting impact on the lives of those we serve."

The speakers said MIH looks forward to continuing its mission of providing exceptional healthcare while promoting a culture of unity and collaboration in the coming year.

They said the event underscores MIH’s commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment, where employees of all backgrounds are valued and respected.

The cake-cutting ceremony was attended by staff members.