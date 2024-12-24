Open Menu

Maroof Int'l Hospital Celebrates Christmas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Maroof Int'l Hospital celebrates Christmas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Maroof International Hospital (MIH) on Tuesday hosted a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony for its staff, bringing festive cheer and fostering a spirit of unity and goodwill.

The event was a gesture of appreciation for the hard work and commitment of the hospital team throughout the year.

Haroon Naseer, CEO of MIH, shared a thoughtful message during the celebration, emphasizing the importance of interfaith harmony and inclusivity in the workplace.

“At MIH, we embrace diversity and celebrate the shared values that bring us together. This festive season is a reminder of the power of unity, compassion, and understanding across all cultures and faiths."

He prayed, "May this festive season bring joy, love and cherished moments with your loved ones.”

He said, “As we approach the end of the year, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to each of you for your dedication and hard work.

Your efforts have been the foundation of MIH's success, and I am proud to work alongside such an incredible team."

He also prayed that the new year may fill with happiness, good health, and new opportunities."Let us continue to strive for excellence and make a lasting impact on the lives of those we serve."

The speakers said MIH looks forward to continuing its mission of providing exceptional healthcare while promoting a culture of unity and collaboration in the coming year.

They said the event underscores MIH’s commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment, where employees of all backgrounds are valued and respected.

The cake-cutting ceremony was attended by staff members.

Related Topics

Christmas May Event All Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, s ..

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..

4 minutes ago
 RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter ..

RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments

10 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh

25 minutes ago
 SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training ..

SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah

25 minutes ago
 Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievemen ..

Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

1 hour ago
MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intel ..

MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree

1 hour ago
 Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strat ..

Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030

2 hours ago
 Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medica ..

Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..

2 hours ago
 ‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses way ..

‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..

2 hours ago
 Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-t ..

Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant

2 hours ago
 PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and ot ..

PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan