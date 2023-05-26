UrduPoint.com

Maroof Int'l Hospital Celebrates Int'l Nurses Day

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Maroof Int'l Hospital celebrates Int'l Nurses Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Maroof International Hospital (MIH) on Thursday celebrated International Nurses Day to pay tribute to the services of nurses for humanity across the globe.

Addressing the ceremony, the CEO Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA), Dr Quaid Saeed said that Int'l Nurses Day is celebrated every year to recognize the incredible work nurses do.

He said that they work tirelessly to save lives and look after and care for people with complex health conditions often with little recognition.

He added that as of 2021 there are over 200 nursing schools and colleges and a university in Pakistan. He said that low salaries compelled qualified and capable nurses to seek jobs in other countries.

CEO Maroof Int'l Hospital, Haroon Naseer said that the role of nurses in serving humanity can never be neglected.

He said that the nursing department across the globe is the backbone of the medical world.

He said that the global pandemic of Covid-19 made it very clear that despite so much uncertainty and increasing risk of infection, nurses didn't allow the fear to take over but they remained on the front lines to save humanity.

Medical Director, MIH, Dr Mir Waheed said the day emphasizes the importance of showing equal respect to nurses worldwide.

He said that the nursing department and its services play the role of a lifeline for humanity and added that there is no other noble profession than nursing.

MIH Nursing Manager Masooda Tanvir said this day recognizes the dedication and compassionate care provided by nurses, who serve as the Primary caregivers for patients. The kindness and empathy shown by nurses often contribute to patients' well-being and recovery.

