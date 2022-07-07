Maroof International Hospital (MIH) has successfully conducted its first pediatric cardiothoracic surgery of a six-month child

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Maroof International Hospital (MIH) has successfully conducted its first pediatric cardiothoracic surgery of a six-month child.

The child had a hole in the septum that separates the lower two chambers of the heart, also known as ventricular septal defect, spokesperson MIH hospital, Rubina Afzal said while talking to media on Thursday.

This defect allowed oxygen-rich blood to leak into the oxygen-poor blood chambers of patient's heart. A small hole may close on its own but this little child's hole required a surgery.

The operation was conducted by Dr. Mahim Akmal Malik, an American Diplomat in Congenital Cardiac Surgery. The child was discharged after 72 hours' speedy recovery, she added.

Rubina Afzal said that since June 2022, Maroof International Hospital has started operating open-heart surgery, valve repair and procedures of infants, children, and adolescents.

A team of foreign qualified Pediatric Cardiologists and Cardiothoracic Surgeons was supported by physicians, intensivists, nurses, and anesthesiologists, led by Dr. Mahim Akmal Malik, Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgeon and Dr. Muhammad Tariq Jamil, Pediatric Intensivist, she added.

Sharing details, Dr. Mahim Malik said that congenital heart defects are very different from the types of heart diseases that are common among adults as repairing hearts in small bodies present an added challenge.

She added that pediatric heart surgeons have the special skills needed to provide the safest care for even the youngest and smallest patients who require heart surgery.

Maroof Hospital's Pediatric Cardiac Surgeons provide surgery for correcting conditions such as holes between chambers of the heart, valve problems, and abnormal blood vessels, repairing injury to the heart, correcting other congenital and acquired heart defects, she added.

On the occasion, the CEO of Maroof International Hospital, Haroon Naseer said that after having a successful state-of-the-art Maroof Cardiovascular Centre along with two Cath Labs equipped for a full spectrum of interventional cardiology, cardiac surgeries and structural procedures, this year they invested extensively on the development of three main areas including a six-bed Coronary Care Unit (CCU), Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery Unit, having cutting edge technology in equipment.

He added, the PICU is a dedicated two-bed fully equipped unit with pediatric ventilators, invasive monitors and organ support system. This is the second PICU in twin cities which is staffed by College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan's (CPSP) accredited Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Supervisor.

He said that Early Intervention Therapy Unit is offering therapy services, assessments and training for children from one year to 12 years of age under the supervision of International Behavior Analysts (IBAO). "Our team of therapists, psychologists, and the special education needs coordinators are available to take care of your little ones."