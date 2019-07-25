Maroof Qamar posted as Secretary Market Committee

The authorities concerned have transferred Muhammad Maroof Qamar from Market Committee Gojra and has been posted him as Secretary Market Committee Ahmedpur Sharqia

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The authorities concerned have transferred Muhammad Maroof Qamar from Market Committee Gojra and has been posted him as Secretary Market Committee Ahmedpur Sharqia.

According to an official press release issued here, earlier, Secretary Market Committee Bahawalpur had been looking after matters and affairs of Market Committee Ahmedpur Sharqia.

"The authorities concerned, however had withdrawn additional charge from Secretary Market Committee Bahawalpur, Mahar Mulazim Hussain," it said.

Maroof Qamar has been directed to join his duty at work place immediately.