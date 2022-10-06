UrduPoint.com

Marree Pays Tribute To Teachers On International Teachers Day

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Marree pays tribute to teachers on International Teachers Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Marree on Wednesday said that the top secret of nations development was related to the dissemination of education and prosperity comes in the society through knowledge.

He said that the role of teachers in our society was important because a better teacher could create a better family and society.

The minister said that the current government had taken important steps to promote education and resolve the problems of teachers, the driven results of it would address the problems of teachers and students across the province.

He also paid rich tribute to the teachers on the occasion of International Teachers Day.

The minister also urged all educators to ensure their attendance and take the lead in teaching children in their schools because if one teacher does not go to school, the future of hundreds of children would be in dark.

"The society has to be developed in a better way, especially the future of an educated society is in the hands of teachers," he added.

