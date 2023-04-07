Marri condemns anti-Muslim violence in India and atrocities committed by Israeli forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety PA&AS, and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Shazia Marri while addressing the National Assembly of Pakistan condemned recent atrocities committed by Israeli forces at one of the holiest places of islam.

She also spoke out against the rising tide of anti-Islam and anti-Muslim violence in India and urged parliamentarians to convey their sentiments to Indian Prime Minister, Mr. Modi, to protect the Muslim community there, said a press release.

Marri also stressed the need for stability in all sectors, including the social, economic, and political spheres of the country. She expressed her concerns over the frequent derailment of democracy in Pakistan which has been endorsed by the judiciary. She urged all pillars of the state including the judiciary to work to bring about harmony and avoid further divisions among themselves. This could lead to irreversible consequences, she added.

She highlighted the leading role of the Pakistan People's Party in spearheading the passage of the unanimous constitution of 1973 and for the promotion and protection of democracy in Pakistan. She reiterated that the parliament is the supreme body representing the aspirations of the people of Pakistan and underscored that the supremacy of the parliament should be respected by all institutions including the higher courts.

She noted that disrespect for the trichotomy of power and privileges leads to disharmony and a state of anarchy in the country. She urged every institution to play a positive role in order to bring Pakistan out of the current chaos .

Shazia Marri also declared that they are ready for transparent, free, and fair elections on a level playing field across the country. She, however, stressed that no candidate should be the favorite of the state institutions which are meant to provide justice and a level playing field to all political parties. There should be no threats to the lives of any Pakistani including the candidates for polls during the election campaign, she added.

She said that Imran Khan's politics was nurtured in the drawing rooms and historic pre and post-poll rigging was committed to bringing this person to power. She urged that Imran Khan should not be given such extraordinary favor in the coming election as he has been receiving previously.

While pointing out the divide among the judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, she observed that it was not a good omen for the country and the people of Pakistan. She said that court verdicts should be based on the democratic principle of a majority vote of the honorable judges of the court, as Supreme Court by definition comprised the Chief Justice of Pakistan as well as all the other Honourable judges of the Court.