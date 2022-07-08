UrduPoint.com

Marri Condoles Assassination Of Japan's Ex PM Shinzo Abe

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Saftey Shazia Atta Marri has expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe

In her condolence tweet here on Friday, she said that it was shocking and saddened to learn about the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and we strongly condemn this violent attack.

She said that we extend ours deepest sympathies to the bereaved family members and the resilient people of Japan.

