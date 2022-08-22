Marri distributes relief items among flood victims in Kohlu

Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri, and Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi on Monday distributed relief materials among the flood victims at Government Degree College, Kohlu and various other places

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Balochistan education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri, and Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi on Monday distributed relief materials among the flood victims at Government Degree College, Kohlu and various other places.

The relief items included rice, pulses, flour and other food items.

Speaking on the occasion, Naseebullah said due to the recent rains in the district, majority of the mud houses were collapsedm, leaving hundreds of people homeless.

"We have closed all public and private educational institutions to shift displaced persons to schools and colleges on emergency basis," he said.

He said that cooked food, clean water and other relief items were being provided to them in the relief centers established at different places.

He said since all the inter-provincial roads were cut off , aid supplies were not reaching in time across the province. After the restoration of road connections, the situation would change completely, he added.

He said, "We are in contact with the Punjab government for getting rations and tents which would reach as soon as the Balochistan-Punjab national highway is restored." "We all will deal with this difficult situation together", he said, adding that Federal government, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and NGOs should take urgent steps to help the flood victims in Kohlu because roads are closed.

He said that the PDMA provided relief goods were insufficient for the district as the number of flood-victims was very high.

"It is impossible to provide shelter to hundreds of homeless people with just 100-200 tents; we need more tents in the district, and we know that the provincial government is taking all possible measures to provide the supply," he said.

He said that food and other essential items were being provided to the displaced victims in the girls college camp set up by FC, adding that "together, we all have to come out of this difficult time with patience and courage."