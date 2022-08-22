UrduPoint.com

Marri Distributes Relief Items Among Flood Victims In Kohlu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2022 | 11:37 PM

Marri distributes relief items among flood victims in Kohlu

Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri, and Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi on Monday distributed relief materials among the flood victims at Government Degree College, Kohlu and various other places

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Balochistan education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri, and Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi on Monday distributed relief materials among the flood victims at Government Degree College, Kohlu and various other places.

The relief items included rice, pulses, flour and other food items.

Speaking on the occasion, Naseebullah said due to the recent rains in the district, majority of the mud houses were collapsedm, leaving hundreds of people homeless.

"We have closed all public and private educational institutions to shift displaced persons to schools and colleges on emergency basis," he said.

He said that cooked food, clean water and other relief items were being provided to them in the relief centers established at different places.

He said since all the inter-provincial roads were cut off , aid supplies were not reaching in time across the province. After the restoration of road connections, the situation would change completely, he added.

He said, "We are in contact with the Punjab government for getting rations and tents which would reach as soon as the Balochistan-Punjab national highway is restored." "We all will deal with this difficult situation together", he said, adding that Federal government, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and NGOs should take urgent steps to help the flood victims in Kohlu because roads are closed.

He said that the PDMA provided relief goods were insufficient for the district as the number of flood-victims was very high.

"It is impossible to provide shelter to hundreds of homeless people with just 100-200 tents; we need more tents in the district, and we know that the provincial government is taking all possible measures to provide the supply," he said.

He said that food and other essential items were being provided to the displaced victims in the girls college camp set up by FC, adding that "together, we all have to come out of this difficult time with patience and courage."

Related Topics

Balochistan Education Government Of Punjab Flood Water Road Kohlu All Government Rains Flour

Recent Stories

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau reunites missi ..

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau reunites missing child with parents

56 seconds ago
 Chief Minister has one twitter account: Fayyaz-ul- ..

Chief Minister has one twitter account: Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan

58 seconds ago
 Senate Body on Interior deferred three bills

Senate Body on Interior deferred three bills

59 seconds ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on hot ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Mogadishu: FO Spokespers ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab announces relief package for ..

Chief Minister Punjab announces relief package for flood affectees

16 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Will Soon Take on New Deal, Can Affect Volat ..

OPEC+ Will Soon Take on New Deal, Can Affect Volatility - Saudi Energy Ministry

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.