Marri Grieved Over Loss Of Precious Lives In Train Accident

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Marri grieved over loss of precious lives in train accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri has expressed her heartfelt sorrow over the loss of human lives in the Hazara Express accident.

In a message issued here, the federal minister prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the train accident She assured that the government will leave no stone unturned in the treatment of the injured.

The government will ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future through an inquiry into the incident and taking further safety measures, she said.

