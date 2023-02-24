Marri Ittehad ends sit-in in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :After staging three consecutive days sit-in outside the red zone of Quetta, the Murree Ittehad on Friday announced to call off their protest.

Chairman Marri Ittehad Jhangir Marri announcing to end of the sit-in said the recovered missing family members of Khan Mohammad Marri will be presented before the magistrate.

After recording the statement in front of the magistrate, they will be brought before the media.

Khan Muhammad Marri's wife claims that one of the two dead bodies is not her son for whom DNA may be carried out.

Expressing gratitude to the Inspector General of Balochistan Police, he said IGP Abdul Khaliq Sheikh has played his role.