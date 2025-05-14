Marri Praises Armed Forces For Giving Befitting Response To Indian Aggression
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member Shazia Marri Wednesday praised Pakistan armed forces for giving a strong and befitting response to Indian aggression, saying it has made the nation proud.
Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, she said that Pakistani women stand shoulder to shoulder with the military in the defense of the motherland.
She commended the unity and resolve shown by the nation in the face of external threats, saying that every member of the House is a patriot and shares a deep commitment to the country.
"The people of Pakistan have once again proved that any hostile glance towards the homeland will be met with a united response," she said.
Shazia Marri welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire, emphasizing that Pakistan does not want war and has not violated any international laws nor targeted civilians during the recent escalation.
She paid tribute to all those who played a role in defending the country and lauded the armed forces for their courage, commitment and professionalism.
"Our forces have elevated our national pride. Pakistani women will also stand alongside our forces for the defense of the country," she said.
She appreciated the efforts of friendly nations including the United States and the United Nations in facilitating the ceasefire.
Shazia Marri also highlighted the legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, saying that their leadership made Pakistan’s defense invincible.
Referring to the Pulwama incident, she criticized India for blaming Pakistan without evidence and launching unprovoked aggression.
Shazia Marri noted that even Indian media is now acknowledging the loss of their aircraft which they initially denied.
She condemned the Indian media’s role in spreading misinformation, calling it the worst form of yellow journalism, now being labeled as "garbage" by their own audience. In contrast, she praised Pakistani media for demonstrating responsibility during the crisis.
