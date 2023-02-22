UrduPoint.com

Marri Tribesmen Continue Protest Against Barkhan Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Marri tribesmen continue protest against Barkhan incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Marri tribesmen continued their sit-in here outside the Red Zone for the second consecutive day Wednesday in protest against the recovery of bullet-riddled bodies of a woman and her two sons from a well in Barkhan district.

According to Khan Muhammad Marri, the bodies were of his wife and two sons, who allegedly remained in a private jail of provincial minister Abdul Rehman Khetran in Haji Kot for the last four years. The police raided Khetran's house, however, no arrest has been made so far.

"The demonstration will continue until a first information report is lodged against the minister," the protesting tribesmen told the media.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took notice of the incident and directed the authorities concerned to probe the incident and take the elements behind the incident to the task.

The Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Balochistan said that a joint investigation team had been formed to probe the incident

