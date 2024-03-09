Open Menu

Marri Welcomes Saudi Government's Investment To Set Up Refineries

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 03:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Former Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Alauddin Marri has welcomed the decision taken by the Saudi government to set up refineries in Gwadar which will help in eliminating unemployment and strengthening the development process, and prosperity in the region.

In a statement issued here, he said that the decision of the Saudi government has proved that Pakistan and especially Balochistan is a peaceful region for investment.

Marri said the country with the support of brothers countries, will get support in dealing with the economic challenges. He said that the Saudi investment will play an active role in the development of Gwadar Port.

He said, “Saudi Arabia is our brotherly Islamic country which has helped and supported us in times when Pakistan was facing economic difficulties”. Saudi investment is enough to send a message to the world that investment in Pakistan is a safe and stable country said.

With this investment, he said Balochistan will achieve the goal of development and prosperity. It will also boost employment opportunities and the welfare of the people, Marri added.

He said hopefully the decision of Saudi Arabia will be seen positively by all Muslim countries and such investment will be continued in the future.

