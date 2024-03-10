Marri Welcomes Saudi Government's Investment To Set Up Refineries
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Former Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Alauddin Marri has welcomed the decision taken by the Saudi government to set up refineries in Gwadar which will help in eliminating unemployment and strengthening the development process, and prosperity in the region.
Talking to APP, he said that the decision of the Saudi government has proved that Pakistan and especially Balochistan is a peaceful region for investment.
Marri said the country with the support of brothers countries, will get support in dealing with the economic challenges. He said that the Saudi investment will play an active role in the development of Gwadar Port.
He said, “Saudi Arabia is our brotherly Islamic country which has helped and supported us in times when Pakistan was facing economic difficulties”. Saudi investment is enough to send a message to the world that investment in Pakistan is a safe and stable country said.
With this investment, he said Balochistan will achieve the goal of development and prosperity. It will also boost employment opportunities and the welfare of the people, Marri added.
He said hopefully the decision of Saudi Arabia will be seen positively by all Muslim countries and such investment will be continued in the future.
\778
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
166 NH&MP officers promoted9 minutes ago
-
FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Ramazan9 minutes ago
-
Film director Masood Pervez remembered9 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of student torture in Sargodha9 minutes ago
-
Clothes shop gutted10 minutes ago
-
SU Vice Chancellor condoles death of faculty member's mother10 minutes ago
-
BISP utilizes social media platforms for public awareness about schemes10 minutes ago
-
PUJ (Dastoor) Sargodha office-bearers take oath19 minutes ago
-
VC Agri University visits research farm at Mardan20 minutes ago
-
Travellers Turmoil: Dumping Station at Liaquat Bagh sparks outcry20 minutes ago
-
Avari Hotels launches Avari Xpress Skardu, Avari Boutique in Gujranwala29 minutes ago
-
Professional beggars rush to markets in Rawalpindi29 minutes ago