Marriage Act strictly implement in district

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, it has been decided to strictly implement the Marriage Act in Chiniot district.

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal urged the Assistant Commissioners to implement the One Dish as per the government’s vision and made it clear that violation of the One Dish in marriage halls and ceremonies will not be tolerated.

He said that strict action should be taken against the violation of the Marriage Act. He ordered the Assistant Commissioners to strictly monitor the marriage halls and ceremonies in the tehsils and said that violation of the law will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The Deputy Commissioner said that there is a zero tolerance policy in the implementation of the Marriage Act across the district.