UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marriage Club's Roof Caves In

Muhammad Irfan 33 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 03:40 PM

Marriage club's roof caves in

Roof of a local marriage club caved in Tuesday morning following intermittent light-moderate rain recorded here, leaving unidentified number of people sitting under it wounded, rescuer said

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Roof of a local marriage club caved in Tuesday morning following intermittent light-moderate rain recorded here, leaving unidentified number of people sitting under it wounded, rescuer said.

The club named as Aneesa Garden marriage club is located at Bismillah colony, Peeran Gaib road.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and rescued eight people till filing of the report.

The debris of the roof is being lifted to protect rest of the affectees whose identification yet to be disclosed.

The wounded people are being provided emergency aid around fallen building, but nobody was shifted to hospital until now, added rescuers.

Related Topics

Marriage Road

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali are likely to be part of pl ..

23 minutes ago

ECI boosts employees’ trade credit insurance ski ..

28 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes Initialing of Peace Agreement in Suda ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan will face dire consequences if blackliste ..

1 hour ago

Unemployment rate rises to 7.2% in July: EU

2 minutes ago

Gov't hopes Senate to pass FATF: Faisal Javed

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.