Roof of a local marriage club caved in Tuesday morning following intermittent light-moderate rain recorded here, leaving unidentified number of people sitting under it wounded, rescuer said

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Roof of a local marriage club caved in Tuesday morning following intermittent light-moderate rain recorded here, leaving unidentified number of people sitting under it wounded, rescuer said.

The club named as Aneesa Garden marriage club is located at Bismillah colony, Peeran Gaib road.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and rescued eight people till filing of the report.

The debris of the roof is being lifted to protect rest of the affectees whose identification yet to be disclosed.

The wounded people are being provided emergency aid around fallen building, but nobody was shifted to hospital until now, added rescuers.